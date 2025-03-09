Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Launches Legacy of Crassus Event This Tuesday

A new limited-time event is coming to New World: Aeternum, as Legacy of Crassus will bring a new kind of extreme challenge for three days

Article Summary Experience the Legacy of Crassus event in New World: Aeternum from March 11-13, extended through March 31.

Battle Crassus' forces and earn exclusive Gear Score 710 loot in a thrilling, limited-time invasion.

Deal 1,000 damage to world bosses for event-specific rewards like the Cyclops Statuette and unique gear.

Rerun battles for extra rewards, including consumables and level-appropriate gear in New World: Aeternum.

Amazon Games have revealed new details for the next limited-time event coming to New World: Aeternum, as Legacy of Crassus will kick off this Tuesday. When we say limited-time event, we really mean it, as this will only run three days from March 11-13. For this one, Crassus has returned stronger, meaner, and more ruthless than before. You will have a number of challenges in front of you, but you'll also see some awesome rewards, some enhancements to the loot, and some bonus incentives in case you complete the event and decide to run it back. We have the dev notes here, and you can read the full patch notes about it on the game's website.

New World: Aeternum – Legacy of Crassus

This time, Crassus' forces have returned stronger and more relentless than ever, and have invaded the southern lands to unleash the vicious cyclops Lucanus and Decimus. Fearless adventurers must hunt down General Crassus' war machines and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny as the might of Rome threatens Aeternum to earn rewards such as Lucanus weapons, Decimus armor and more.

Extended Battle Period: The Legacy of Crassus event will run through March 31, giving players more time to confront Crassus' forces and earn valuable rewards.

The Legacy of Crassus event will run through March 31, giving players more time to confront Crassus' forces and earn valuable rewards. Loot Enhancements: Those who conquer Crassus and his war machines will earn new Gear Score 710 loot including Crassus' exclusive armor and weapons. Loot limiters will also be implemented to maintain fairness among players and limit GS 710 item rewards to one per day.

Those who conquer Crassus and his war machines will earn new Gear Score 710 loot including Crassus' exclusive armor and weapons. Loot limiters will also be implemented to maintain fairness among players and limit GS 710 item rewards to one per day. Bonus Rewards: Adventurers who deal 1,000 damage during world boss battles will be rewarded with event-specific items including the Cyclops Statuette, the 19th Legion Pickaxe, Lucanus weapons and Decimus armor.

Adventurers who deal 1,000 damage during world boss battles will be rewarded with event-specific items including the Cyclops Statuette, the 19th Legion Pickaxe, Lucanus weapons and Decimus armor. Rerun Incentives: Those who choose to slay the world boss multiple times in one day have the chance to earn additional rewards such as level-appropriate consumables and a random weapon or armor piece at their level.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!