New World: Aeternum Launches Season 8 This Week

New World: Aeternum has a ton of new content available for you to play today, as the team have launched Season 8 this week

Amazon Games has launched a new update with a new season for New World: Aeternum, as Season 8 will be the Season of the Divide. Players will get their first exposure to a new Hardcore Seasonal Server, along with the addition of the ocean-themed Coral Divide map, and an all-new Capture the Flag mode that will add a challenging new aspect with some fun. We have more details from the devs below as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

New World: Aeternum – Season 8: Season of the Divide

Seasonal Server: Hardcore – This June, players can test their mettle in the first hardcore seasonal experience, where death has consequences, but the rewards are legendary. With artifact equip limits removed, power progression breaks wide open: level up faster, gear up stronger, and dominate like never before.

This June, players can test their mettle in the first hardcore seasonal experience, where death has consequences, but the rewards are legendary. With artifact equip limits removed, power progression breaks wide open: level up faster, gear up stronger, and dominate like never before. New Coral Divide Outpost Rush Map – This season, the Coral Divide Outpost Rush map makes its permanent debut, allowing players to dive into a brand-new ocean-inspired arena designed to emphasize verticality, tactical flank routes and intense center fort clashes. Additionally, changes have been made to the Coral Divide map, including updated gates, updated Baroness' scoring lock, players starting with 50 Azoth to prepare before the battle and more.

This season, the Coral Divide Outpost Rush map makes its permanent debut, allowing players to dive into a brand-new ocean-inspired arena designed to emphasize verticality, tactical flank routes and intense center fort clashes. Additionally, changes have been made to the Coral Divide map, including updated gates, updated Baroness' scoring lock, players starting with 50 Azoth to prepare before the battle and more. Limited-Time Preview Events – Season 8 will feature exciting limited-time preview events for new PvP content, including the Capture the Flag mode featuring 10v10 with powerups and jumping pads, Outpost Rush: Barebones, a gear-equalized version of the popular mode and a new 3v3 Arena Map set in an ancient grove temple. These events will run throughout the season, with specific dates to be announced soon.

Season 8 will feature exciting limited-time preview events for new PvP content, including the Capture the Flag mode featuring 10v10 with powerups and jumping pads, Outpost Rush: Barebones, a gear-equalized version of the popular mode and a new 3v3 Arena Map set in an ancient grove temple. These events will run throughout the season, with specific dates to be announced soon. Expeditions Unleashed: World Bosses – Players can rally their allies to take on colossal threats during limited-time, open-world events featuring a weekly rotating roster of iconic enemies from Expeditions. Face off against iconic level 70 foes like Mammoth Mahantaram, Scarab Boss Khepri and Fire Naga Ifrit and more to earn up-leveled loot, including one guaranteed 725 GS item and multiple 710+ drops per event.

Players can rally their allies to take on colossal threats during limited-time, open-world events featuring a weekly rotating roster of iconic enemies from Expeditions. Face off against iconic level 70 foes like Mammoth Mahantaram, Scarab Boss Khepri and Fire Naga Ifrit and more to earn up-leveled loot, including one guaranteed 725 GS item and multiple 710+ drops per event. New Artifacts – Season of the Divide also introduces seven powerful new Artifacts, including The Old Crown, which boosts all attributes with gem bonuses, Relentless which provides team armor and healing, Vampire Vestments which synergizes lifesteal and mana and many more. The update also adds two new gems, Jade and Turquoise and several new perks, including combat perks, Sundering Stacks, Alternating enchantment and more.

