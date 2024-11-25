Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Releases Dev Video Ahead of Season Seven

Check out the latest developer video for New World: Aeternum, as the team discusses the latest roadmap ahead of Season Seven's launch

Article Summary Discover the new Season 7 roadmap for New World: Aeternum with fresh PvP options and a new Outpost Rush Map.

Seasonal Worlds offer temporary servers with dynamic gameplay, unique loot, and rewards that carry over.

Unified Mutations enhance expeditions, eliminating multiple gear sets and adding matchmaking for better rewards.

Engage in Daily Solo Trials and epic seasonal events like the return of Legacy of Crassus and Rabbit's Revenge.

Amazon Games has released an all-new developer video for New World: Aeternum, as several members of the team discuss the new content roadmap ahead of Season Seven. Eight different members of the team sat down for an extended look at what's coming to the game, as Season Seven will bring in new PvP options, a new ORP Map, Daily Solo Trials, a balance to combat, and more. On top of that, the team discusses what's currently in the works for the game, as well as touching on items they are "exploring" for possible future updates. We have details below and the video above, as you can get further details in their latest blog.

New World: Aeternum – Season Seven

Seasonal Worlds: Seasonal Worlds are dynamic, limited-time servers designed to deliver unique gameplay experiences. The first of which features always-on PVP, loot that drops on death and unique items. Rewards and progression will carry over after the season ends, ensuring their efforts are never lost.

Seasonal Worlds are dynamic, limited-time servers designed to deliver unique gameplay experiences. The first of which features always-on PVP, loot that drops on death and unique items. Rewards and progression will carry over after the season ends, ensuring their efforts are never lost. New Outpost Rush Map: A new Outpost Rush map is coming, offering players a fresh battlefield to conquer and test their skills in this strategic PVP game mode. Outpost Rush is a team-based competition where players gather resources, capture objectives and outmaneuver opponents in epic battles for dominance and rewards.

A new Outpost Rush map is coming, offering players a fresh battlefield to conquer and test their skills in this strategic PVP game mode. Outpost Rush is a team-based competition where players gather resources, capture objectives and outmaneuver opponents in epic battles for dominance and rewards. Mutated Expedition Upgrades and Combat Balance Updates: Unified Mutations will remove the need for multiple gear sets, add matchmaking for M3 and improve rewards for these challenging Expeditions. Season 7 will also bring balance updates to combat, starting with adjustments to various weapons.

Unified Mutations will remove the need for multiple gear sets, add matchmaking for M3 and improve rewards for these challenging Expeditions. Season 7 will also bring balance updates to combat, starting with adjustments to various weapons. Daily Solo Trials: Solo Trials provide an exciting opportunity for players to test their skill, strategy and mastery in high-stakes battles against iconic bosses.

Solo Trials provide an exciting opportunity for players to test their skill, strategy and mastery in high-stakes battles against iconic bosses. Seasonal Events: Events like Legacy of Crassus and Rabbit's Revenge are making a return, offering new players a chance to experience these seasonal favorites.

