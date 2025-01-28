Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World Aeternum – Siege of Sulfur Arrives Next Week

New World Aeternum annoucned a new event set to kick off next week, as the Siege of Sulfur takes over the island for a few weeks

Article Summary Join the New World Aeternum's Siege of Sulfur event from February 4-24, 2025.

Team up to defend sandwurm eggs against waves of Sulfur Elementals for rewards.

Rewards include GS700 gear, loot, and the opportunity to earn Obsidian Gypsum.

Updates boost event gear to 700 Gear Score, with chances for 710 GS items daily.

Amazon Games dropped details about a brand-new event coming to New World Aeternum, as players will be thrown into battle during the Siege of Sulfur. The event kicks off on February 4 and will push you into more of a teamwork situation, as you'll be transporting sandwurm eggs and will need to defend them from all sorts of enemies in what will be a brutal escort mission. We have more info from their latest blog below.

New World Aeternum – Siege of Sulfur

Dunewalker Mage carts broke down while transporting sandwurm eggs to a secure location. Each Mage has created a shield to protect their precious cargo, but can only prolong the inevitable onslaught. Rush to provide support at locations across Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, Mourningdale, and Brimstone Sands. Team up with 10+ players (recommended player level is 60+) to defend sandworm eggs from waves of Sulfur Elementals for a Mini-Devourer hat skin, housing item, and more on February 4, 2025, until February 24, 2025. There are a few updates from the last siege: all existing event gear drops now scale to 700 Gear Score, and players now have a chance to obtain 710 Gear Score items each day.

Standard Rewards

Face increasingly difficult waves of Sulfur Elementals, including the Remnant of the Unmaker, while the Mage recovers. Clear out every enemy to earn rewards based on your results. There is no daily limit for standard rewards, unless otherwise noted.

Defend One Egg

Successfully defend one egg to receive the following rewards:

One GS700 procedural weapon or armor piece

Some level-appropriate consumables

A chance at some random loot, including refining resources, perk items, rare resources, or crafting schematics

A 50% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit)

Defend Two Eggs

Save two eggs to net the following rewards:

1-2 GS700 procedural weapons or armor pieces

Some level-appropriate consumables

A chance at some random loot, including refining resources, perk items, rare resources, or crafting schematics

An 80% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit)

Defend Three Eggs

Complete a perfect run for even better spoils:

Two GS700 procedural weapons or armor pieces

Some level-appropriate consumables

A chance at some random loot, including refining resources, perk items, rare resources, or crafting schematics

Guaranteed 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit)

