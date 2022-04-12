New World To Hold Easter Event Over Free Weekend

Amazon Games announced that they will be holding a special Easter-themed event in New World, and it will be over a free weekend. The event is called the Rabbit's Revenge, which officially launched today as you can literally hop into Aeturnum to help cull a plague of corrupted rabbits. No joke, that's how we're celebrating Easter elsewhere. This will give you a chance to earn up to three Diamond Gypsum in loot drops, as well as five luck-increasing consumables daily. And if you happen to be lucky enough, you might just find a mystical storage chest that one of these rabbits is holding onto. We have more info on the free weekend below, as the event will be running over the course of that time.

Starting April 7 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC), we're hosting a Steam Free Weekend that will run through April 11 at 10AM PT. During this limited-time event, players will be able to try out New World and the recent updates we've made for free. New players can also save 40% on the Standard and Deluxe editions of New World when purchased between April 7 at 10AM PT and April 18 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC). Players who join in for the Steam Free Weekend will have their progress saved and will be able to pick up where they left off when the weekend ends if they elect to buy New World. Interested in joining us? Navigate to the New World Steam page to join in and start your download on April 7!

You can purchase the Standard or Deluxe editions of New World on Steam or Amazon and all your progress will be saved so you can pick up right where you left off. Both editions of the game will be 40% off between April 7 at 10AM PT and April 18 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC). In-game purchasing will not be available until you purchase the full game (either the Standard or Deluxe edition). While this event is primarily designed to allow and encourage new players to give New World a try, there is currently a free item available for existing players in the in-game store — the Black Bear Pelt Rug Housing Item, which is available to claim for free until April 18! We encourage existing players to tell their friends that they can try the game for free during this special weekend event. After all, New World is better with friends!