News Tower Will Arrive In Early Access This February

You'll be able to run your own little newspaper empire in News Tower, as an Early Access version will be released on Steam in February.

Article Summary Early Access for News Tower launching on Steam February 13, 2024.

Build a media empire in the early 20th Century as a newspaper publisher.

Uncover global news, manage staff, and navigate historical events.

Expand your distribution, conquer New York, and customize your news tower.

Indie game developer Sparrow Night and publisher Twin Sails Interactive confirmed News Tower is getting an Early Access release on Steam. If you're not familiar with the game, this one will have you starting a news media empire from scratch as you cultivate resources, reporters, and stories to bring a newspaper back from the dumps in the early 20th Century. Will you become a media mogul or just another piece of paper used to line bird cages? The Early Access version will drop on February 13, 2024.

News Tower

As the publisher of a down-on-its-luck newspaper, your goal is to turn fortune around and build a media empire! Recruit and manage every profession necessary for success, including reporters, photographers, janitors, ad salespeople, and lawyers. Uncover exciting news across the globe, matching your editorial line with readers' interests, but watch out for powerful factions like the mayor and the mafia trying to peddle influence. Build and optimize your tower to ensure the well-being of your employees and meet your printing deadlines while balancing editorial quality and gaining new customers!

Investigate Scoops Around the Globe: From cat disappearances to historic events like Prohibition and the Great Depression, you've got to break the news while it's hot! Follow leads across the world and choose which angles to pursue to develop each story. Will you maintain the integrity of freedom of the press, or trade influence with different factions in the city?

From cat disappearances to historic events like Prohibition and the Great Depression, you've got to break the news while it's hot! Follow leads across the world and choose which angles to pursue to develop each story. Will you maintain the integrity of freedom of the press, or trade influence with different factions in the city? Compose Your Newspaper: Each week you'll oversee everything from the telegraph desk to the typesetting, laying out your paper with the articles you've produced. Hard-hitting journalism, sensational gossip, income-generating ads – you decide what makes the cut!

Each week you'll oversee everything from the telegraph desk to the typesetting, laying out your paper with the articles you've produced. Hard-hitting journalism, sensational gossip, income-generating ads – you decide what makes the cut! Build & Optimize Your Tower: Manage the layout of your operations, improve your production processes, and hire the right people for each job. But don't neglect the well-being of your employees while you're chasing profits, or the final product may suffer!

Manage the layout of your operations, improve your production processes, and hire the right people for each job. But don't neglect the well-being of your employees while you're chasing profits, or the final product may suffer! Grow Your News Empire: Start small and conquer New York by expanding your distribution to famous neighborhoods like Wall Street, Central Park and more, unlocking new upgrades and readers with their own interests.

