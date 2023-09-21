Posted in: eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: HBCU, Madden NFL 24, nfl

NFL To Host 4th Annual Madden NFL HBCU Tournament During Pro Bowl

The NFL will be holding another awesome Madden NFL 24 esports tournament for the HBCU, happening during the 2024 Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced today they have partnered with the HBCU to host the 4th annual Madden NFL 24 tourney during the Pro Bowl. As in previous tournaments, it aims to provide students at HBCUs a chance to compete and explore the business end of sports and esports, as well as compete in a cool tournament for the latest title. The event will give those students a chance to experience all of this through practical learning and job shadowing experiences held during the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. We have more info on the tournament below, as you can register to participate on the tourney website.

Students will have three paths to qualify for the HBCU Championship during the NFL Pro Bowl: Open Qualifiers, Women's Qualifiers, and HBCU Video Applications. All undergraduate and graduate students attending an HBCU school are eligible to participate. The qualifiers will be held in October, November, and December, and students can compete in Madden NFL 24 on PC, Xbox Series X or S, or PlayStation 5 systems. The top three players from both the Open and Women's Qualifiers will advance to the HBCU Championship in Orlando. HBCU students can also participate by submitting a video application explaining why they should attend the HBCU Championship. Submissions are now open and will be accepted until December 1. The top two winners will be selected based on NFL criteria.

The top eight players selected from the qualifiers and video applications will experience the NFL Pro Bowl Games on a whole new level. Students will participate in onsite media interviews before, during, and after competitive play, as well as shadow NFL executives to learn about the business of sports. They will tour Camping World Stadium, interact with NFL players, and receive a media pass for field access to the game. They will also have a chance to win cash and prizes throughout the tournament. Qualifier 1 : October 28, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Qualifier 2 : November 4, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Qualifier 3 : November 11, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Qualifier 4 : November 18, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Open Qualifiers Finals : December 2, 2023 [Top 3 advance to Pro Bowl]

Women's Qualifiers Finals : December 9, 2023 [Top 3 advance to Pro Bowl]

Video Applications Open : Now through December 1, 2023

