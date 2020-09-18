NHL 21 Shows Off Its Moves In A New Gameplay Trailer

EA Sports decided to show off a little more of NHL 21 this week as we now have a lengthier gameplay trailer. The company hasn't talked a lot about the game leading up to its release one month from now on October 13th, 2020. Most likely because they want to get it right and now have any more delays after seeing the majority of the gaming community push their content back. The video below shows off everything they've been working on, along with some notes from the devs on Offensive Gameplay we have for you here. This looks to be the most finely-tuned version of the series yet, which is saying something since the last one did a pretty good job of making up for some mistakes of the past couple that fans weren't happy with. Enjoy the new video!

NHL 21: Offensive Gameplay Inspired by the creativity of Alex Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid and others, the team has added four groundbreaking new moves to the offensive arsenal – "no move" deke, behind the net bank, between-the-legs one timer and "The Michigan." In addition to the highlight reel material, a multitude of slips, banks and chips help maintain speed and aggression when moving into the offensive zone. Neutral Zone The most dominant teams in the NHL use fluidity through the neutral zone to generate dangerous scoring opportunities. In NHL 21, AI has been improved to ensure that lines move as a unit in all three zones, filling the proper lands and gaps to make for smooth breakouts, crisp transitions and dangerous scoring chances. Defensive Zone In NHL 21 breakouts have become significantly more important, as AI updates see teams forecheck aggressively as a unit. Defensive strategy has been geared towards neutralizing speed and forcing offenses to move east and west instead of north and south. Goalies have improved control in responsiveness in all situations, allowing for never-say-die moments.