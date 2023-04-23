Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Adds New Expansion April Update Netmarble has added a new update for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds players in April, as you have new gear and more to play with.

Netmarble has dropped a new update for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, as players can experience int Interstellar Space & Crystal Orb update now. This all-new update brings in a new equipment type for you to use with your heroes and outfit themselves with the Crystal Orb. The Crystal Orbs will come in Attack and Defense types for you to choose from, and can either be used to heighten strengths or cover up weaknesses in each hero. The team has also added a new Interstellar Space Dungeon, several in-game events to happen over the next little while, and cosmetic rewards. We got more details below along with a new trailer.

"The newly-added equipment type, Crystal Orbs, offers players a new way to enhance their characters' abilities. There will be two types of Crystal Orbs – Attack Type and Defense Type. The Interstellar Space dungeon is now available for players to enjoy. Both "Solo" and "Party" modes offer power-up materials for the new Crystal Orb equipment, including Raw Crystal, upon clearing the dungeon. Additionally, a new Buzzbee mount has been added in this update that players can use in the game. To celebrate this new game update, several new in-game events are now available."