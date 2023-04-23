Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Adds New Expansion April Update
Netmarble has added a new update for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds players in April, as you have new gear and more to play with.
Netmarble has dropped a new update for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, as players can experience int Interstellar Space & Crystal Orb update now. This all-new update brings in a new equipment type for you to use with your heroes and outfit themselves with the Crystal Orb. The Crystal Orbs will come in Attack and Defense types for you to choose from, and can either be used to heighten strengths or cover up weaknesses in each hero. The team has also added a new Interstellar Space Dungeon, several in-game events to happen over the next little while, and cosmetic rewards. We got more details below along with a new trailer.
"The newly-added equipment type, Crystal Orbs, offers players a new way to enhance their characters' abilities. There will be two types of Crystal Orbs – Attack Type and Defense Type. The Interstellar Space dungeon is now available for players to enjoy. Both "Solo" and "Party" modes offer power-up materials for the new Crystal Orb equipment, including Raw Crystal, upon clearing the dungeon. Additionally, a new Buzzbee mount has been added in this update that players can use in the game. To celebrate this new game update, several new in-game events are now available."
- Treasure Island Treasure Hunt (~5/3): By completing daily activities, players can obtain Old Treasure Map Pieces as a bonus item. These pieces can be exchanged for various rewards such the new familiar 4★ Purrloiner and Superior Equipment Enhancement Stone Selection Chest.
- Starry Space Dice Event (~5/3): Roll the dice over the Starlight board to win various rewards such as the Superior Equipment Enhancement Stone Chest. When players finish a round, the Crystal Orb Summon Coupon, Miraculous Warding Doll, and more items will be available to obtain.
- Gosling's Special Guidebook (on-going): Updates have been made to Gosling's Special Guidebook that are based on the new Interstellar Space dungeon, including the newly-added Gosling's Favor Achievement. Payers can earn items to power up Crystal Orbs, including Raw Crystals and Crystal Orb Summon Coupon.
- Delightful Surprise Missions (~5/3): Players can obtain a number of rewards upon finishing the given missions, including 5★ Tetro Puzzle Selection Packs, Jelly Bottle, and 5★ Decoration Chest.