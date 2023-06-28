Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Mobile, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Adds Two New Regions In Latest Update

Netmarble has released a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds this week, as the team is expanding the game with two new regions ready to explore. The new locations are Treynia and Hydropolis, both of which offer a very specific theme to the area that gives you a taste of something different compared to what you've been experiencing in the game. The team has also added an expansion for Class Ranks, as well as some new power-up content, as well as a new Chaos Field, and several new costumes related to those areas.

"In the seaside city of Treynia, players will explore unique islands by riding the region's trains. Hop aboard and enjoy dynamic scenery at all times of the day! Meanwhile, in the sunken kingdom of Hydropolis, players can catch a wave from a Puffer Whelk to explore the coastal reefs and shadowy depths. Main, Reputation, Conquest, and Swift Solutions quests have been added for these new regions as well as new Adventure Records, Achievements, and Titles. A New Chaos Field, Treynia Volcano, has also been added, allowing players to efficiently power up their heroes by defeating enemies! Upon completing the Adventure Record and finding Field Treasure Chests in the new regions, two new costume sets will be available – the breezy Riviera-inspired "Treynian Civilian Outfit and Hat" and the nautical "Arcana Expedition Diving Suit and Helmet." Equip these costumes and fully immerse yourself in your new adventures!"

"Existing Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds players can look forward to a major upgrade as the maximum Class Grade has increased from 10 to 15. Each class's maximum Basic Skill levels have also increased, and six new skills have been added, each with Codex and Collection ranks to fill. Five additional pages have been added to the Tetro Puzzle, as well as four new types of Heart stars (Players can obtain Heart Star materials by strengthening their characters). All these new additions come with brand-new Achievements and Titles so players can show off their accomplishments. New events have been added to celebrate the arrival of these new regions. Players can earn rewards for participating in minigames, clearing dungeons, just for logging in!"

Check-In Event: Various summon coupons and equipment power-up rewards can be obtained upon checking in for 14 consecutive days. Get a 'Headgear Factory Rare 4★ Higgledy Hiring Certificate' on the 7th day and an 'Armor Factory Rare 4★ Higgledy Hiring Certificate' on the 14th day!

Power Up Dungeon Double Up Event: Players can obtain free additional entries to the Fire Temple and Familiars' Cradle. Double rewards are available from Goldbeard's Pirate Ship.

Summer Dice Event: Collect dice from daily freebies and in-game missions, and then roll them to circle the board and collect rewards! Land on prize squares, including various buff items and power-up materials, and complete laps for bonus rewards, including Pet Summon Coupons and a 6★ Mount Decoration Selection Chest.

Treasure Hunt Event: Complete missions to get compasses and use them to search for treasure! Choose from rewards, including Artifact Summon Chests, 6★ Gem Selection Chests, and Gold.

