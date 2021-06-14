Niantic Announces New AR Mobile Game Transformers: Heavy Metal

Niantic, Hasbro, and TOMY Company collectively announced this morning their new AR mobile title, Transformers: Heavy Metal. This particular AR game brings the characters you know and love (specifically Optimus Prime and Bumblebee) to life in the real world through the Niantic Lightship platform. If you're not familiar with the setup, Lightship is Niantic's planet-scale AR platform with real-time 3D mapping and multiplayer social interaction. Using that software, the team has been able to improve on the systems they developed for games such as Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to make a much bigger in-depth experience that's a lot more interactive. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but they are taking signups for news and updates on their website. You can read a little more along with a quote from Niantic about the game below.