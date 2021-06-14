Niantic Announces New AR Mobile Game Transformers: Heavy Metal
Niantic, Hasbro, and TOMY Company collectively announced this morning their new AR mobile title, Transformers: Heavy Metal. This particular AR game brings the characters you know and love (specifically Optimus Prime and Bumblebee) to life in the real world through the Niantic Lightship platform. If you're not familiar with the setup, Lightship is Niantic's planet-scale AR platform with real-time 3D mapping and multiplayer social interaction. Using that software, the team has been able to improve on the systems they developed for games such as Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to make a much bigger in-depth experience that's a lot more interactive. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but they are taking signups for news and updates on their website. You can read a little more along with a quote from Niantic about the game below.
"Transformers is the perfect franchise for AR. Battling and interacting with giant robots in the real world is an amazing experience," said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic. "We want to live up to the high expectations of Transformers fans around the world and bring them a game unlike anything they've played before."In Transformers: Heavy Metal, players will join the Guardian Network, a group of humans who have banded together with the Autobots in a war against the Decepticons. As a Guardian, players will uncover hidden regions across Earth to find resources and battle Decepticons in turn-based battles, either solo or with friends. With a planned global launch later this year, Transformers: Heavy Metal, will enter soft launch in select markets soon. TOMY is Niantic's partner for the release in Japan, and Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship is leading development of the game.