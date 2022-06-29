Here's What New "Lost Zone" Cards Will Look Like In The Pokémon TCG

Have you been checking out our previews for the upcoming Pokémon TCG set Lost Abyss? This soon-to-be-released Japanese set follows the trend of addiction to the hobby in 2022. This year, we have seen the return of Character Rares and the debut of multiple new card types including Character Super Rare Vs and VMAXes, Radiant Pokémon which depict Shinies in an exciting new way, and VSTARs in standard, Rainbow, and Gold Secret Rare form. Now, the Lost Zone returns to the gameplay with a visual effect that will appear on associated cards no matter the card type. From V to VSTAR to standard Pokémon to Trainers, the Lost Zone aura will permeate Lost Abyss.

Lost Zone mechanic will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. These tendrils are a mixture of bright teal, deep purple, and hot magenta. This effect makes cards look like an explosion of color, adding some fun not only for competitive players of the Pokémon TCG but also for collectors who appreciate the beautiful artwork.

Above, you can see how the Lost Zone aura appears on standard Pokémon-V with Giratina V and Delphox V, as well as VSTARs with Giratina VSTAR. Below, you can see how this effect will spread out from the border of both standard Pokémon cards and Trainers.

Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.