Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons Edition Announced

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons has been announced, bringing several legendary characters and creatures to the tabletop franchise

Article Summary Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons is a new co-op board game from Ravensburger and Wizards of the Coast.

Players take on classic D&D monsters like the Beholder, Mimic, Displacer Beast, and Red Dragon.

Choose from five hero classes—Wizard, Rogue, Fighter, Cleric, or Bard—each with unique abilities and D20 mechanics.

Work together to solve puzzles, protect citizens, and defeat monsters beneath the city of Waterdeep.

Ravensburger has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast for a special edition of Horrified, as Dungeons & Dragons will get its own edition. The game will bring in six legendary creatures from the pantheon of the TTRPG, and put them into the tabletop title where they will all compete against each other. We have more details about it below as the game will be released on August 1, 2025.

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons

Take your party on an epic journey and save the people of Waterdeep from iconic monsters in Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons. In this cooperative board game, players work together to take on monsters and other puzzle-like obstacles inspired by D&D lore to gather item tokens, protect citizens and avoid attacks. Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons immerses players in a detailed world that captures the spirit of D&D through cooperative play and mechanics that utilize the iconic D20.

Each player in Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons can choose to play as one of five Heroes, inspired by character classes from D&D. Whether taking the role of the Wizard, Rogue, Fighter, Cleric or Bard, each player will have a unique set of abilities that can aid their party as they move around the board to defeat the monsters dwelling in the dungeon below Waterdeep. The results of heroes' special abilities are determined by rolling a d20, a key game mechanic in D&D, and a first for Horrified.

In each game of Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, players will take on at least two of the game's four monsters: the Beholder, a globular body with ten eyes that all can deploy powerful rays; the Mimic, a shape-changing creature that disguises itself as an inanimate object, the Displacer Beast, which casts illusions to conceal its true location, and the Red Dragon, a powerful, fire-breathing beast guarding the Orb of Dragonkind. Each monster has a puzzle that must be solved before players are able to take them on in battle. The Red Dragon's puzzle includes a two-part "campaign"; players must first discover the Orb of Dragonkind before luring the Red Dragon to its hoard.

