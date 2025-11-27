Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fubu Games, Night Swarm

Night Swarm Unveils New Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the vampire roguelite RPG Night Swarm before the game comes out on Steam next week

Article Summary Watch the official Night Swarm launch trailer ahead of its Steam release on December 4, 2025.

Become a rising Vampire Lord in this roguelite RPG and battle relentless, corrupted werewolf hordes.

Upgrade your castle, recruit NPC allies, shape your abilities, and carve your own dark legacy.

Sacrifice gold for ancient powers, unleash devastating skills, and face colossal boss monsters.

Indie game developer and publisher Fubu Games released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game Night Swarm, ahead of the game's release next week. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a vampire-centric roguelite RPG where you attempt to claim the throne of Vampire Lord while others attempt to do the same. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released for Steam on December 4, 2025.

Night Swarm

Night Swarm is a vampire-themed roguelite RPG bullet heaven where you play as a fearsome young vampire lord rising to power. Gather loyal allies, unleash devastating abilities, and fight back against the relentless werewolf hordes that threaten to consume the night.

Face The Corrupted Hordes: Twisted by the curse of the werebeasts, savage hordes surge in endless waves — relentless, feral, and driven by bloodlust. As the Vampire Lord, you must hold the line against their chaos and purge the corruption with every strike.

Twisted by the curse of the werebeasts, savage hordes surge in endless waves — relentless, feral, and driven by bloodlust. As the Vampire Lord, you must hold the line against their chaos and purge the corruption with every strike. Rule Your Castle & Grow Your Power: Within your castle walls, a host of loyal NPCs stand ready to serve your rise. Visit the Talent Shop to shape your build, the Item Shop to prepare for the battles ahead, and many more allies who exist solely to sharpen your edge. Every run brings new upgrades — and with each choice, you carve a darker legacy.

Within your castle walls, a host of loyal NPCs stand ready to serve your rise. Visit the Talent Shop to shape your build, the Item Shop to prepare for the battles ahead, and many more allies who exist solely to sharpen your edge. Every run brings new upgrades — and with each choice, you carve a darker legacy. Sacrafice Your Riches to Awaken Forgotten Powers: Ancient totems respond only to those who give willingly. Exchange your hard-earned gold for power beyond mortal limits — skills, scrolls, and secrets that could turn the tide of any battle.

Ancient totems respond only to those who give willingly. Exchange your hard-earned gold for power beyond mortal limits — skills, scrolls, and secrets that could turn the tide of any battle. Embrace Your Power As The Vampire Lord: Summon loyal companions to fight by your side and unleash chaos upon your enemies. As your reputation grows, so does your influence — calling forth stronger, deadlier allies bound to your dark will.

Summon loyal companions to fight by your side and unleash chaos upon your enemies. As your reputation grows, so does your influence — calling forth stronger, deadlier allies bound to your dark will. Clash With Colossal Bosses: Prepare for unforgettable battles against towering monstrosities.

