Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Nightmare Geese

Nightmare Geese Makes His Way Into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is seeing another boss return in the form of Nightmare Geese, along with a new Street Fighter collab

Article Summary Nightmare Geese enters Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as the newest, formidable Season Pass 2 DLC boss.

Nightmare Geese's story mode features his spectral return to South Town after his supposed demise.

Fatal Fury x Street Fighter crossover brings new outfits for Rock and Preecha, based on Luke and Juri.

Special update adds crossover skills, a new boss battle against Kage Terry, and EOST challenges.

SNK is having another one of its biggest bosses added to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Nightmare Geese is coming next week to take everyone out. Serving as the second DLC character from Season Pass 2, this is a much powerful version of Geese Howard who seeks to reign terror on those who cross him. The team also revealed the third Street Fighter collaboration that will be released at the same time. We have details for both, along with trailers, for you here, as they will be released on February 26, 2026.

Nightmare Geese

Former emperor of South Town. Revered by some, reviled by others, and targeted for revenge by a hungry few—a legend in his own right, even in the afterlife. Though no longer of this world, the horrors of Geese Howard remain a bane to all who knew him. His legacy is a testament to the power of one terrible truth: Legends never die. Their nightmare lives on…

Nightmare Geese's single-player RPG adventure sees him roaming South Town, oblivious to how much time has elapsed since his death—or indeed if it even happened at all. Follow the specter as he traces the movements of individuals around him: those he knew in life and those who emerged after his demise.

Fatal Fury x Street Fighter: Round 3

The legendary crossover continues between Fatal Fury and Street Fighter! Rolling out at the same time as Nightmare Geese, this special free update includes:

Exclusive alternative outfits for Rock and Preecha, inspired by Street Fighter's Luke and Juri.

A new EOST where JP, the villain from Street Fighter 6, brainwashes Terry, and it's up to Ken, Chun-Li, Rock, Jenet, and other fighters to put a stop to his reign of terror. Refrigerators from Street Fighter 6 also appear as special enemies!

New crossover skills that blend mechanics from Fatal Fury and Street Fighter to add a fresh change of pace.

A special boss: Kage Terry, a shadowy scourge that will put up a fearsome fight like no other.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!