BeautiFun Games has released the sequel to Professor Lupo and his Horrible Pets today with Professor Lupo: Oceans. The game will throw you into a bit of danger as you are now trapped below the ocean, where you will have to contend with strange creatures, use water to help solve puzzles and manage to escape peril, all while uncovering the mysteries of who you really are. Sounds like a fun little adventure and a cute sequel to the last game. You can read more about it below along with the trailer as you can download and play the game on Steam today.

Professor Lupo: Ocean blends gorgeous hand-drawn characters with 2D grid-based gameplay and challenging, deadly puzzles, all accompanied by an evocative synth soundtrack. With 40 story-driven levels, you'll have to navigate an abandoned ship, utilize water flow and currents to progress, and avoid alien creatures set on harming or hindering your journey, to discover the mysteries of who you really are. Puzzles: Solve challenging, deadly puzzles and mini-games by using the flow and currents of water to your advantage. Discover all the hidden documents across each level to truly push your puzzle solving abilities.

Story: The stand alone sequel to Professor Lupo and his Horrible Pets saga, Ocean is a rich story-driven adventure across 40 levels that's filled with plot twists. Uncover the mystery of who you are, and why you've woken at the bottom of the ocean.

World: Professor Lupo: Ocean is populated by fascinating creatures and aliens that can help or hinder your progress. Learn their behaviour, utilize or avoid them to solve challenging puzzles.

Graphics: Beautifully realized hand-drawn 2D characters and creatures.

Music: An original synth soundtrack that's set to be released for all, for free.

Communication: Fully voice acted for greater immersion.