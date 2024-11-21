Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Nikoderiko: The Magical World, VEA Games

Nikoderiko: The Magical World Reveals New PC Release Date

After being delayed on PC, Nikoderiko: The Magical World now has a new release date for Steam, as it arrives in early December

Indie game developer VEA Games and publisher Knights Peak have revealed the new PC release date for Nikoderiko: The Magical World. Originally, the game was set to be released on October 15, along with all of the console releases. But for some reason, it came out everywhere else except PC and no reason was given. We assume there was some kind of issue with the PC version, or they needed more time to work on it while the console editions were good to go. In any case, the team has confirmed it will be released on December 6, 2024. For now, enjoy the latest video showcase for the game while Steam users wait out the next two weeks.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World

Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With a family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages.

Enjoy single-screen couch co-op, bringing friends and family together for a shared gaming experience. MUSIC: Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game!

Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game! FAMILY GAMING: Nikoderiko is for all ages and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience.

Nikoderiko is for all ages and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience. MOUNTS: Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle.

Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle. FANTASTIC WORLDS: Explore unique worlds with lovable characters, friendly areas, epic bosses, and various gameplay themes such as minecarts, chase levels, and underwater adventures. Each world features iconic landmarks and unique boss-themed areas.

