Nine Years Of Shadows Will Be Launched Sometime In 2023

Freedom Games and developer Halberd Studios revealed this week that they will now be releasing Nine Years Of Shadows sometime in 2023. The game was originally slated to be out sometime during Q4 2022, but according to the team, they have decided to push it back after receiving feedback from players during PAX West and Steam Next Fest to work on it and refine it before releasing it to the public. So now we sit and wait to see when we might see this one next year.

"Color has been stripped from a once-prosperous land due to a calamitous curse leaving the world in shades of only black and white. Young operatic warrior Europa takes up her massive halberd and sets out to restore the chromatic essence of life. Enter the Talos Castle, ground zero for this ghastly disaster, to take on gruesome enemies and more than 20 rhythmic bosses across 11 biomes alongside a magical specter in the form of Europa's childhood teddy bear, Apino. Control both Europa and Apino simultaneously to mix up attacks while also utilizing their individual offensive and healing magics. Don one of four different elemental armor sets channeling the power of Greek gods. Swing an 8-foot-long halberd, classically backstep out of danger's way, shoot projectiles with Apino's shield energy, and take note of each foe's elemental weaknesses.

Music is at the core of everything throughout Nine Years Of Shadows; touting a soundtrack by celebrated composers Michiru Yamane (Castlevania) and Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid). Composed and recorded specifically at 432hz, the scientifically proven frequency to promote feelings of healing and positivity, each song empowers everyone to see their strengths in the struggles of each encounter. Boss' attack patterns are tuned to their respective track rhythm to create iconic flow states and the feeling of physically traversing a sheet of music, solidifying the music's impact on the story, art, gameplay, and overall design."