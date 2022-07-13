Ninjala Announces Next Anime Collaboration With Tokyo Revengers

GungHo Online Entertainment revealed the next big anime crossover happening in Ninjala as Tokyo Revengers is coming to the game. Starting on July 20th and running all the way until August 20th, this special collab will see several characters, as well as iconic content from the series, make their way into the game, with all of it culminating in a special tournament cup that players will vie for at the end of the collaboration. We have the complete rundown of everything you can expect from this event down below for you to check out as we now wait for the action to start.

The Ninjala/Tokyo Revengers collab introduces limited-time outfits, Emotes, Gum Utsusemi, IPPON Decorations, Gum Bottles, Stickers, and more based on Takemichi Hanagaki and the Toman gang. Players can also test their skills against rivals in a Tokyo Revengers-themed tournament. Players who want to become the leader of the Toman and save everyone can look forward to… Special Costumes: A total of ten Tokyo Revengers-themed outfits and costumes will be available for a limited time, including Toman boss Manjiro "Mikey" Sano's outfit and two Ken "Draken" Ryuguji styles.

A total of ten Tokyo Revengers-themed outfits and costumes will be available for a limited time, including Toman boss Manjiro "Mikey" Sano's outfit and two Ken "Draken" Ryuguji styles. Two Collab Gachas: Special outfits for Toman's leader Mikey and founding member Kazutora Hanemiya will be available in the Gumball Machine gacha. Manjiro Sano: July 20 to August 24. Kazutora Hanemiya: August 10 until August 24.

Special outfits for Toman's leader Mikey and founding member Kazutora Hanemiya will be available in the Gumball Machine gacha. Featured Battle Rewards: From June 22 to August 24, earn special outfits for Haruki "Pah-chin" Hayashida by winning Featured Battles. One win unlocks the Haruki Hayashida Hair, and a 3-win streak grants players the Haruki Hayashida outfit.

From 22 to August 24, earn special outfits for Haruki "Pah-chin" Hayashida by winning Featured Battles. One win unlocks the Haruki Hayashida Hair, and a 3-win streak grants players the Haruki Hayashida outfit. Tokyo Revengers Cup: The WNA Academy will host an in-game tournament on August 20. All participants get a Tokyo Revengers logo sticker. Prizes include special collab IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gold Medals, and Gacha Coins.

The WNA Academy will host an in-game tournament on August 20. All participants get a Tokyo Revengers logo sticker. Prizes include special collab IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gold Medals, and Gacha Coins. Login Bonuses: Players who log in between June 20 and August 24 will receive three IPPON Gum (Toman).