Nintendo Brings Kids' Toys Back To Burger King With A Sweepstakes

Nintendo and Burger King are working together for a new sweepstakes, which includes bringing kids' toys back to the chain. As you can see from the image below, for the first time since 2017 when they did a special run with McDonald's, Nintendo has allowed some of its franchise characters to return to a fast-food kids meal as you're getting six different toys from The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon, Mario Kart, Super Mario Maker, Animal Crossing, and Luigi's Mansion. From February 1st until March 15th, King Jr. Meals across the U.S., Canada, and parts of Latin America will include one of six different toys inspired by these Nintendo Switch games. On top of that, to celebrate the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12th, the restaurant will be running a contest in the U.S. for a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack that includes the game along with a Switch. We have the details below, and best of luck for fans getting these toys.

When you purchase a Super Mario Meal on the BK Mobile App or online at BK.com between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, you'll be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, which includes a Nintendo Switch system and the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game The Super Mario Meal at Burger King consists of the Whopper sandwich, small fries and small fountain drink. Even if your Super Mario Meal doesn't earn you the Switch prize pack, you'll still be able to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points with your purchase of a Super Mario Meal between Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, while supplies last. My Nintendo members can pounce on these Platinum Points and redeem them for exclusive rewards. "Nintendo has always had a mission of delivering smiles to families, and we're delighted to work with Burger King to deliver smiles through our partnership together," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Whether families are ringing Mario's Super Bell power-up or they simply want to ring the dinner bell in style, we hope everyone can look forward to some king-sized Nintendo fun at Burger King."