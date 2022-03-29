Nintendo Pushes Next Legend Of Zelda Game Back To Spring 2023

Nintendo decided to make a very special announcement this morning as they're pushing back the next Legend Of Zelda game. For the longest time it seems, people have been begging for news about the latest game to come for the Switch, which is set to be a sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Up until today, there's been a lot of mystery surrounding the game, which is to be expected as the company doesn't just show all their cards at the point in time they're doing development. Nintendo is usually a slow burn with a big reveal and then another slow march to release. So every time a new Direct livestream comes up, everyone is immediately predicting this is the one with Zelda, and are immediately angry when they don't get what they want. So for a while, people have been wondering after three straight streams with no news, what is going on with this sequel.

We got our answer today in a short video featuring series producer Eiji Aonuma, who let us know the game is being pushed back to Spring 2023 for its release. This means if it actually is on track for that timeframe, it'll most likely be out almost six years to the date of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. The video showed off a little of what they've been working on, as we see Link carrying around what appears to be a broken and withered Master Sword, along with some new tattoos on his body and what appears to be some tattered clothing. The rumor mill has already started speculating what it could be, with our favorite being that Link has found no peace even after defeating Calamity Ganon, and has been roaming the countryside putting out new fires. It'll be a while before any of that is confirmed, but in the meantime, its fun to think what could be happening.