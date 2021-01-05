NIS America Shows Off More Of Stranger Of Sword City Revisited

NIS America dropped a new trailer today showing off new features for the upcoming release of Stranger Of Sword City Revisited. The game is being released this year as part of a pack along with Saviors Of Sapphire Wings, and while the two games are being presented together, the promotion for them is very much being done on an individual basis. This particular trailer shows off a bonus adventure to the game, as well as some of the features for it that include three new classes, several additional battle elements, an expanded character creation system, and three new dungeons that have been added to the fray. These are just a sampling of the enhancements and extra features included within the "revisited" game. You can enjoy the trailer below as the games will be released on March 16th, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

