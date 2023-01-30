NIS Officially Announces Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless was officially announced during the NIS 30th Anniversary livestream, due out sometime this Fall.

During the company's 30th Anniversary livestream today, NIS revealed Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless will be released sometime in Fall 2023. The promotion for this pulls zero punches as this will be a massive continuation of the series, as you will be following Fuji and Pirilika once more on a journey of perilous adventure. Follow them as they seek redemption in an all-new storyline, as the team has incorporated new mechanics and features this time around that are new to the Disgaea series. Not a ton of info was released about the storyline, so we're not sure how much of it dovetail's off Disgaea 6, but they got a few months to show us how they got there. You can read more info on the game below and check out the announcement trailer.

"The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Embark on an epic SRPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features, including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!"

Combat to the MAX: Loaded with new content, including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger-than-life damage!

Allies in Arms: The combat potential is limitless with over 40 character classes, including four brand-new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden, and Big Eye!

A Warrior's World: Inspired by feudal Japan, the setting of Disgaea 7 draws its roots from ancient and modern history and beautifully tells a tale of redemption.