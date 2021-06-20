Hello Puppets! Midnight Show Horror Game Announced By TinyBuild

Indie video game developer tinyBuild, the developer responsible for the Hello Neighbor horror game series, has announced a prequel to their Hello Puppets VR game. Entitled Hello Puppets! Midnight Show, the game revolves around Owen Gubberson, a 1980's showrunner of a Muppets knockoff show, and his attempt to escape the television studio giving air time to his sadistic creations.

The premise, according to tinyBuild, is as such:

It's 1987. You are Owen Gubberson, a puppet master and a creator of "Mortimer's Handeemen"—a "Muppets" knock-off on the verge of cancelation. One night, you decide to try using a magic spell to bring your puppet creations to life. However, the puppets aren't what you expected them to be…They are sadistic, evil abominations who happen to have their own plans for you. You have only one night to reverse the spell and escape the Handeemen TV studio alive!

Key features for this game include four new "boss"-like enemies, each with their own mannerisms and AI personality, the "hide-and-seek" mechanical premise that players of horror games like this have grown to know and love, and a dense narrative that has mysteries only discoverable by the most hardcore players. Furthermore, the hide-and-seek gameplay lends itself to large, complex levels complete with many hiding spots, tools to use against enemies, and a unique "hiding" mechanic designed to keep players constantly thinking and challenged in the best ways.

Hello Puppets! Midnight Show is slated for a release later this year, with the exact date to be determined. Are you excited to play this game by tinyBuild? Let us know in the comments below!