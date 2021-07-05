The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 15

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art trainer cards.

Flannery Full Art Trainer Supporter: Flannery is the Lavaridge Gym Leader with a focus on… well, she has red hair. You already know she's about that Fire-type action. Flannery last appeared in the Pokémon TCG not on her own Trainer Supporter card, but in Cosmic Eclipse on a Torkoal character card. I wonder, with the upcoming Celebrations anniversary set bringing back the old card styles, if we will see character cards return as well.

Honey is a trainer introduced in the Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC. She is known for using Gigantamax Blastoise and Venusaur. Karen's Conviction Full Art Trainer Supporter: Karen is an Elite Four member from Indigo Plateau who joined these coveted ranks in Generation II. As a Dark-type trainer, she leads with Umbreon after the player acquires eight badges and ends with Umbreon after sixteen, which makes me wonder why this showed up here when the Eevee-themed Evolving Skies is right around the corner!

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.