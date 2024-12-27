Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No More Room In Hell 2, Torn Banner Studios

No More Room in Hell 2 Adds the Infection Update

Players trying out the Early Access version of No More Room in Hell 2 have a new Infection update that was added this month

Article Summary Experience new Infection mechanics with cinematic horror and added difficulty in No More Room in Hell 2.

Self Sacrifice feature gives players agency and prevents turning into zombies in dire situations.

Improved gameplay with private lobbies, updated stamina system, and more community-requested features.

Survive the undead chaos with permadeath in intense 8-player co-op missions on massive maps.

Earlier this month, indie game developer and publisher Torn Banner Studios added another update for No More Room In Hell 2, as the Infection update is in the game. The update, which is part of their continued work on the game while it sits in Early Access, adds more core components to the Infection mechanic, as well as the Self Sacrifice feature, private lobbies, an update to the stamina system, and other improvements. We have the finer details from the devs below as you can play the updated content now.

The Infection Update

When grappled by a zombie, there's a chance that players will become infected. Once infected, the virus will play out in Incubation and Onset stages. For a short period of time the virus incubates in our player and there will be no signs that they are infected. In the later stages of infection symptoms will grow more severe, and indicate that without treatment a player's time is running out. Once infected, the player's main focus in the game shifts from completing the map objectives to pure survival as they must find the proper treatment. The implementation of the game's Infection mechanic introduces a new level of difficulty, strategy, and cinematic horror into No More Room in Hell 2. This first iteration of Infection comes with very limited UI and HUD, to make the experience feel as cinematic and realistic as possible.

This update also includes a major request from the community. Self Sacrifice elevates the overall immersive experience and gives players the ultimate agency in the way they chose to tackle (or not) the difficult realities of the active apocalypse. Nicknamed the "K" or "suicide" button, Self Sacrifice allows players to choose when and where their round ends. Making the ultimate choice to Self Sacrifice has a positive effect for fellow responders, as it eliminates the possibility of the player turning into a zombie. The feature also acts as one more potential treatment to Infection.

No More Room In Hell 2

No More Room in Hell 2 is an intense & terrifying permadeath co-op journey into the eerie darkness of zombie-infested zones. As an emergency responder, you must survive, scavenge, stockpile, and fulfill your mission – then repeat, each time in an ever-changing experience. Eight co-op players spawn across one huge map, deploying their wits and deadly reflexes to unite and survive against the unstoppable forces of the undead. Players must communicate and strategize to survive, with danger lurking in every shadow. Carve your path through the horde with combat – or cunning. There are multiple ways to tackle any scenario, but character permadeath creates huge consequences for every bad decision, as the undead reacts to every move and noise you make. Draw foes away with a car alarm, lead them directly into the teeth of a trap, or go with a more forceful approach of explosive action.

