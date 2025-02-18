Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No More Room In Hell 2, Torn Banner Studios

No More Room In Hell 2 Releases New Nightmare Update

No More Room In Hell 2 has a new update available while it sits in Early Access, as several new items have been added in the Nightmare Update

Article Summary The Nightmare Update for No More Room In Hell 2 introduces an intense Nightmare Mode with eerie fog and limited UI.

Players can now add weapon attachments to customize firearms, enhancing tactical options against zombies.

A new Shovel melee weapon, improved jump scares, and audio enhancements spice up the gameplay experience.

Backfill improves matchmaking, allowing players to join ongoing matches for a smoother co-op play.

Indie game developer and publisher Torn Banner Studios released a new update for No More Room In Hell 2, as the Nightmare Update brings some interesting content to the title. This is a free update that adds the new Nightmare Mode, just in case you feel like notching up the difficulty a bit. You'll see the addition of weapon attachments so you can refine your zombie-killing skills. There are also some improvements and bug fixes added to the game as well. We have more info below as the game continues to run in Early Access, with a release planned for this October.

No More Room in Hell 2 – Nightmare Update

The Nightmare Update unleashes an array of new features and gameplay enhancements. Nightmare Mode has been significantly upgraded with a more immersive and terrifying atmosphere. A thick fog now covers the map, the UI is stripped to its bare essentials, and flashlights can fully run out of power, forcing players to rely on their skills and teamwork more than ever. Players will now have multiple ways to enter the Power Plant with the randomized radio-based entry system, adding fresh strategies and surprises to every session. One of the most powerful features for this update is the addition of weapon attachments, allowing players to customize their firearms with sights, rails, and muzzles for improved tactical options. Not all weapons will support attachments; however, those that do will let players swap and experiment with different configurations.

For players seeking to prove their survival prowess, Nightmare Levels introduces a new progression system that tracks successful extractions on this extreme difficulty, offering players well-earned bragging rights. This latest update will also feature Backfill which will improve matchmaking by allowing players to seamlessly join recently started matches, ensuring a smoother co-op experience. Alongside these major features, the Nightmare update also includes the Shovel, a powerful new melee weapon, improved jump scares, audio enhancements, and UI refinements. The development team has also implemented balance changes, reducing certain enemy counts and adjusting difficulty levels while addressing various bugs and gameplay issues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!