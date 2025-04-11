Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No More Room In Hell 2, Torn Banner Studios

No More Room In Hell 2 Reveals Reanimation Update

No More Room In Hell 2 will be adding the new Reanimation Update, as this massive addtion will hit Early Access next week

Article Summary Explore new maps Pottsville and Lewiston, each bringing unique challenges and environments.

Utilize the upgraded radial inventory with a new weight system for strategic gameplay.

Experience dynamic combat with revamped mechanics for enhanced melee and ranged battles.

Manage your team with new character slots, permadeath options, and re-roll capabilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Torn Banner Studios dropped another update for No More Room In Hell 2, while it sits in Early Access. This is a massive addition to the game as the Reanimation Update brings two new maps to the game, along with a new radial inventory system for you to access items quickly, a revamped combat system, a character roster for you to browse, and several other impactful bug fixes and improvements. We have more details for you here as the update will arrive on April 15.

No More Room In Hell 2 – Reanimation Update

Pottsville, the first new map since launch, is a brooding suburban small town inspired by classic zombie movie settings, offering claustrophobic encounters with the undead at dawn. Smaller and more densely packed than the expansive rural map Power Plant, Pottsville features foggy alleyways, neighborhood houses and downtown buildings, creating a tense mix of suburbia and city environments. Players will navigate these areas as they uncover intel, head downtown to retrieve critical scientific research and extract from the rooftop under pressure. Alongside Pottsville, the new map Lewiston introduces a panicked city where responders must protect survivors and secure an escape. As the sun sets, responders must act fast to protect survivors and secure a way out. With one of two random evacuation routes, train or boat, players have to gather what they need quickly as survival is the only thing that matters.

The new radial inventory harkens back to the first No More Room in Hell, allowing players to move their mouse into quadrants of their screen to quickly select between inventory items. Now, new to No More Room in Hell 2's inventory, there will be a weight system for items players pick up. The earlier inventory in the game was not weight-based but simply had a limited number of slots, regardless of the weight of things players were carrying. This new system will create a more fast-paced inventory experience while also forcing players to make more strategic decisions about what items they collect and use.

Combat also gets a major upgrade with the introduction of Combat 2.0. This revamped system is designed to make player interactions with zombies more dynamic and immersive. With improved mechanics for both ranged and melee combat, players can now slice off zombie limbs with left-to-right or right-to-left attacks, repeat input for a stronger attack, charge up for a heavier blow or kick zombies back to create breathing room even though it comes at a stamina cost. Combat 2.0 promises smoother, more intuitive controls that will help elevate the tension and excitement of every encounter.

REANIMATION will also introduce a character roster that allows players to manage multiple permadeath characters at once. On the character tab, players will now have three character slots. If players prefer to leave a level 50 veteran back at base while they venture forth with a lower level responder, that is now an option. And with a new character re-roll option, players can spend in-game credits earned from matches to swap out their three character choices for a fresh set offering more flexibility and control over your squad. Torn Banner Studios plans to continue iterating on the character roster beyond this update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!