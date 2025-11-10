Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChillyRoom, No Such Place

No Such Place To Hold a Public Playtest This December

The game No Such Place will have a public playtest available on Steam this December, available for only one day to try for free

Indie game developer and publisher ChillyRoom has confirmed that it is holding a special playtest for its latest game, No Such Place. The test will be totally free to the public; all you have to do is sign up for it on their Steam page. But it will only be for one day, as it takes place on December 16, 2025. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

No Such Place

Investigate anomalous disappearances as a veteran agent from the Unknown Research Consortium (U.R.C.). Scout and loot several hazardous areas across parallel timelines, from ancient, uninhabitable forests to abandoned military outposts and futuristic laboratories. Scavenge for valuable resources, then utilize those rare materials to craft advanced weapon components and upgrade the home base. Manage attributes such as hunger, weight, and agility while developing core stats and unlocking special character abilities. Confront supernatural entities and fight strategically with everything from 9mm pistols to long-range submachine guns.

Gunsmith weapons on the fly using the expansive Corruption System. Create custom weapon synergies by piecing together attachments from different eras, such as Victorian-era brass sights on modern carbine rifles. Load corrupted rifle bullets into compact pistols with caution, as the wrong combination of parts can spell instant disaster. Only severe ecological catastrophes or disastrous supernatural events could have resulted in the return of Dimensional Fragments. Slay chilling warped creatures as the world decays around you, and remember to uphold the number one rule: Survive.

Improvise, adapt, and overcome when faced with obscene obstacles in the Dimensional Fragments. Forge the unthinkable. Combine a motorcycle silencer with a rifle barrel, or a Victorian-era brass sight with a modern carbine to concoct masterpieces of devastation. Survive Dimensional Fragments as they decay for reasons beyond human comprehension. Scour derelict outposts and abandoned research facilities for vital resources and long-lost relics of the past. Extract before the window closes. The clock is ticking. You can't face the horrors that lie ahead alone. Stay up-to-date with commanders, co-workers, and field agents by keeping up on emails and messages. Execute each objective they assign, and uncover more secrets through encrypted logs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!