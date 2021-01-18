Noodlecake Reveals Their Next Game Nuts Is Coming In February

Indie publisher Noodlecake revealed that their latest game, Nuts, will be coming out on Steam and Switch in February. The game is already set to be released this week on Apple Arcade, but it appears the team will be pushing it to the other two platforms on February 4th, 2021. You can check out more about the game below as you attempt to figure out what's going on with the squirrels you're looking into.

Gear up your research caravan, boot up your GPS, spread out your map and head for the depths of Melmoth Forest. As a rookie field researcher, you'll place cameras during the day, and watch the footage at night, tracking the movements of a scurry of squirrels. Where do they hide their nuts? What puzzling routes do they take? And why do they behave so strangely?

You are a tiny cog in the ever-grinding machinery of Viago University's research efforts. As a recent graduate, you've been sent on assignment to live alone in a dinky caravan in Melmoth Forest. Your job? To figure out exactly where the native squirrels nest. But the longer you spend in the forest, the stranger things begin to seem. Each day, your mission briefing will give you a starting point, but it'll be on you to determine the optimal layout for your equipment through trial and error. Explore the wonders and mysteries of the enigmatic Melmoth Forest at your ease during daytime, until night falls… When you can review all the content you captured in your DIY control center. Comb your footage for the information needed to complete your mission and send proof to your boss Dr Nina Scholz back at the research institute. With each new day, things get weirder and weirder. But with both of you working on the case, maybe you can figure out what's really going on?