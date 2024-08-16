North Beach Games Launches New Prague Studio With New Game

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: North Beach Games, Stranded Deep 2

North Beach Games made two important revealed this morning, as they have a new studio opening that will be working on a Stranded Deep 2

North Beach Games announced a brand new studio this morning, as they have branched out with a new team in Prague in the Czech Republic. The company is best known for its survival crafting titles and has remained an independent developer and publisher since being founded in 20118. This new studio will add to their portfolio and workforce, as they will specifically be in charge of the company's latest title, Stranded Deep 2. We have more info on both for you from the team.

North Beach Games Prague is based in Prague, capital city of the Czech Republic, and is led by Chief Technology Officer and acclaimed survival crafting game designer, Sam Edwards (Beam Team Games, creator of Stranded Deep), and General Manager, Tomáš Pšenička (Keen Software House, creator of Space Engineers). The core development team will operate primarily on-site at the new studio facility, while also supporting some staff working remotely from around the globe. The initial focus for the studio will be to create and support new games within the survival crafting space, a genre that the collective global team has forged with the release of genre-defining games such as Stranded Deep, 7 Days to Die and The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™. North Beach Games now reunites with Sam Edwards, co-creator of the multi-million unit-selling survival crafting hit, Stranded Deep, to develop the long-awaited sequel – Stranded Deep 2.

With the launch of its new Prague studio, North Beach Games takes direct control of its future, leveling up its capabilities and creativity in an environment where the company can take risks on new ideas with a passionate, highly skilled team. From publisher, to developer, and now global studio, it is the company's mission to reimagine the way games are made and played through empowering the world's best independent developers with the support and resources they need to create and successfully launch games worldwide.

