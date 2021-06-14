Norwegian Ridgeback Event Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The new Adversaries Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's get into the details of the Norwegian Ridgeback Adversaries Event, which will task players with defeating these dragon-themed chains of battles.

The full details of this Adversaries Event were posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

From June 14 at 11 a.m. PT – June 17 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased Adversary sightings of Ancient Norwegian Ridgeback and Baby Norweigan Ridgeback foundable. Guaranteed Hagrid's Hut from all Forest Chambers and guaranteed Monster Book or Monsters from all Dark Chambers. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25%. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Players Level 4 to Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time.

In addition to these features, there is a Special Assignment that will go with this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Adversaries Event. You can take a look at the full breakdown of tasks and rewards here:

Use 2 Edible Dark Marks: 20 Spell Energy

Return 12 Baby Norwegian Ridgebacks: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Return 4 Hagrid's Hut Fragments from Forest Chambers: 1 Silver Key

Earn 1750 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges and Adversary Chains: 6 Ginger Root

Use 7 Potions in Adversary Encounters: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Deal 27,500 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book

Calm Baby Ridgebacks by Recovering 4 Teddy Bear Fragments from Ridgeback Adversaries: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book

Defeat 5 Ancient Norwegian Ridgebacks: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book

The Bonus Assignment in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Adversaries Event will include: