Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas Trailer Reveals New Clans

Goat Games has released a brand new trailer and info for Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas before the game is released, this time focusing on clans. It's best to know who you're dealing with throughout the world, and there's no better time to learn who that is than through this small tutorial video which will give you the low-down on all three clans you'll encounter in the game. Enjoy the latest video before the game drops on June 23rd.

The World of Lithas is waiting for you. Become the next High Guardian, leader of the City of Light, and embark on an epic journey through the realm of Lithas. A fantasy world with diverse cultures and races; meet clans of lycans, demons, demi-gods, elves, orcs, and dozens more. Unite them together on your campaign, bringing them to your side as powerful champions on the battlefield. But that's not all, forge deeper relationships, courting them as Companions, to unite your bloodlines and raise new and more powerful. The world of Lithas is in chaos, with clans and nations battling each other and vying for control. Humans, elves, dwarfs, lyvans, and more call Lithas their home, and as the High Guardian you will be tasked with not only ending their conflicts but also unifying them together to battle for the fate of the world. The Lionstone Clan: a prominent Human family of fiercely loyal knights known for producing their kingdom's finest and most durable men-at-arms.

a prominent Human family of fiercely loyal knights known for producing their kingdom's finest and most durable men-at-arms. The Yvnian Clan: after the destruction of their homeland, the Dark Elves found little support from the other races in Lithas. As a result they've worked tirelessly to support themselves, oftentimes as thieves, mercenaries, and assassins. Now, they command the highest prices in the realm for their devious skills.

after the destruction of their homeland, the Dark Elves found little support from the other races in Lithas. As a result they've worked tirelessly to support themselves, oftentimes as thieves, mercenaries, and assassins. Now, they command the highest prices in the realm for their devious skills. The Lúmë Clan: brilliant masters of chronomancy, time-based magic, the Lúmë are among the most talented mages in their homeland.Their unconventional methods and experiments have drawn great praise and a fair amount of criticism.