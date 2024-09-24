Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Entwell, NosTale

NosTale Announces Hardcore Raids Coming In New Update

NosTale has a new update on the way that will bring the heat, as Hardcore Raids will arrive to present a massive challenge

Article Summary NosTale introduces Hardcore Raids, adding challenging content with tougher bosses and exclusive rewards.

New raid modes revitalize classic gameplay with increased difficulty and enhanced cooperative strategy.

Expanded family system includes higher levels, rebalanced progression, new missions, and achievements.

Celebrate NosTale's 17th anniversary with special events, login rewards, fan art contests, and boost events.

Gameforge and Korean developer Entwell revealed new details this morning about the next major update coming to NosTale, as the game is going to get harder for those looking for a real challenge. The update in question is celebrating the game's 17th Anniversary, and with it will arrive a new Hardcore Raid system that will provide several unique challenges and keep players looking for a challenge on their toes. We have more dev notes about the update below as the content will be released sometime before month's end.

NosTale – 17th Anniversary Update

Hardcore Raid System: Revitalizing Classic Challenges

At the heart of this update is the introduction of the Hardcore Raid system, designed to reinvigorate older raids with increased difficulty and enhanced rewards. NosTale's anime adventurers will find themselves facing more formidable monsters and bosses, requiring greater strategy and teamwork. This new raid mode will be available across almost all earlier acts of the game, offering seasoned players a fresh challenge while breathing new life into classic content. The Hardcore Raid system will feature many changes to the older raids, including increased minimum entry levels and reduced player lives, ensuring that only the most determined and skilled players will succeed. With exclusive rewards and a new token system, these raids are set to become a core part of the NosTale experience.

Family System Expansion: Strengthening Bonds

In addition to the new raid challenges, the family system in NosTale has been expanded, allowing players to take their family bonds to new heights. Family levels have been extended to 30, with a rebalanced experience curve to make progression more rewarding. New daily missions and one-time achievements will be introduced, offering families additional objectives to complete together. These expansions aim to deepen the cooperative play that is central to NosTale, fostering stronger connections among players.

17th Anniversary Celebrations

To commemorate 17 incredible years, NosTale is pulling out all the stops with a series of special events and rewards. Players can look forward to a festive in-game atmosphere, including a special Birthday Login Calendar featuring daily presents, a free mount, and more. Community events, such as a fan art contest with exclusive rewards, will engage players creatively and bring the community closer together. Boost events, including double EXP, gold, and drop rates, will also be available, ensuring that every player has something to look forward to during the celebrations.

