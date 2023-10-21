Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Not For Broadcast, NotGames

Not For Broadcast Reveals New "Bits Of Your Life" DLC

tinyBuild Games revealed a new DLC will be coming to Not For Broadcast, as you will be in control of a Prime Minister's talk show appearance.

Indie game developer NotGames and publisher tinyBuild Games have revealed a new DLC coming to Not For Broadcast called Bits Of Your Life. As it is with previous content, you will be running the Master Control Room at a TV station, but this time around you'll be in charge of a talk show centered around this world's fictional future Prime Minister, Peter Clement. What will you do behind the scenes to make him look good? Or even look fine? The DLC will be released on November 14, but until then, here's more info from the team and a trailer.

"Bits of Your Life is the nation's favorite talk show, where viewers get to learn more about the guests through interviews with their friends, family, and co-workers. It's a tried and tested format… but isn't it all getting a little stale? It's time to throw the script out the window, bring out the guests in whatever order feels "right" to you, and prepare for unhinged revelations, explosive outbursts, and at least a full minute of uncontrollable on-air crying. The chaos isn't just about ratings though – It's a chance for the nation to finally learn more about Peter Clement, the future Prime Minister they have all come to love."

"Run heart-to-heart interviews with Clement's close friends and family to understand more about his past as an adored former TV celebrity. Explore his upcoming political future and "unique" views on the state of the country while keeping the audience engaged and begging for more. Meanwhile, you'll need to tend to the usual important work. Mute any unnecessary expletives, keep guests from getting too rowdy in the green room, and swiftly weave in the VT to keep the ratings high and the executives happy. Explore multiple endings, secrets, and optimal routes to create the greatest show – or train wreck – possible. Check out the DLC Bits of Your Life on its own or as part of the Not For Broadcast season pass, which includes the previously released Live & Spooky DLC."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!