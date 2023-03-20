Paradox Interactive Reveals New Details & Trailer For Life By You Check out the latest trailer for Paradox Interactive's new game, Life By You, as they will release it later this Fall.

Paradox Interactive dropped an all-new trailer for their upcoming game Life By You today, along with new details about the game and its release. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is basically a life simulation game in which you will live life to the fullest and level up your own personal character in everything you can. Completely open world, it explore everything about the experience of just living live and making connections with people, with no major fantasy or weird elements added. The game will be released on September 12th as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as you can pre-order it right now. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Life By You allows players to design and live out the lives of the humans that they create in an open game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes and tell life's many stories. With real language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their humans on an emotional level. A wide variety of Creator Tools and Editors will allow players to tweak every aspect of their experience, giving them the ability to live life to the fullest – or break the rules, as they see fit."

Live life with no loading screens. Strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences. Expand your creativity: Make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make.

