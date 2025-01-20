Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Nullstar: Solus, Smash Attack

Nullstar: Solus Announced For PC & Consoles in 2025

Complete your mission of scavaging parts and finding the nullstar in a dying world in Nullstar: Solus, coming to PC and consoles this year

Article Summary Join Solus, a drone scavenger on a mission to find the nullstar in a crumbling world.

Master 80 precision platformer levels and unravel ancient civilization secrets.

Experience fast-paced gameplay where skill and speed earn you decryption points.

Explore uniquely crafted levels with a dark soundtrack by acclaimed composers.

Indie game developer Smash Attack and publisher indie.io have announced a brand new game this week called Nullstar: Solus. The game will have you playing as a corporate scavenger drone who has been sent on a task to scavenge through a dying world to salvage what you can while also looking for the nullstar. The game comes with 80 precision platformer levels where you'll need to master a number of skills, as you search through the ruins of a dead civilization. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the game has been earmarked for a 2025 release on PC and all three major consoles.

Nullstar: Solus

Activate Nullstar Protocol! When a world dies and its nullstar is up for grabs, corporate vultures descend to tear apart the corpse. Solus is one of the scavenger drones sent to the surface of the dying world, to find the nullstar among the wreckage of a megastructure belonging to an age long gone. Nullstar: Solus is a precision platformer where speed is of the essence, as your drone races down into forgotten, overgrown chambers and corridors, facing ancient dangers and forgotten hazards in its quest for the most powerful energy source in existence.

Pilot Solus the scavenger drone into the depths of a labyrinth of metal and decay, braving impossible odds, overcoming still-active relics of a bygone age, and reach the mighty nullstar ahead of your competitors.

Solus can move in all four directions – and anywhere between them. But mastery of the Flight Path System is key to winning the race for the heart of the dying world: Turn off thrusters selectively to maximize speed – or brake with them to make near-impossible turns and shave seconds off your score.

Fast-paced, high-risk, high-reward gameplay from beginning to the end. Be swift, think fast, set records, challenge rivals, then break their records again. The better the time, the more decryption points you earn, allowing you to learn more about the world of Nullstar.

Beat 80 levels spread across five game worlds, set within the ruins of an ancient civilization where all is not as it might seem, packed with secrets, constantly evolving challenges, and remnants of past glories.

Each level is hand-crafted by artists working closely with level designers to deliver an unique experience, backed by a dark soundtrack featuring Amelia Jones (Hollow Knight) and Mariya Anastasova (Baldur's Gate 3).

