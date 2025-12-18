Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Filiokus, Talystro

Numbers Become Weapons In New Roguelike Deckbuilder Talystro

A new roguelike deckbuilder has been announced today, as Talystro will take numbers and turn them into carefully crafted weapons

Gameplay blends unfinished calculations, modifiers, and dynamic dice rolls for unique, strategic combat.

Stylized visuals draw from hand-drawn 1920s animation, offering frame-by-frame attack animations in every run.

Designed for accessibility, Talystro has no timed inputs, static camera, and options for thoughtful play.

Indie game developer and publisher Filiokus has revealed their latest game, Talystro, which is currently in the works. This is a roguelite deckbuilder where numbers become weapons, as the team is comparing the game to "Balatro meets Slay the Spire." For this game, you'll combine dice and cards to fight enemies, but instead of taking out their HP, you must match their value You'll do this with the help of upgrades to enhance your cards and sweeten the chances on your dice, as well as special artifacts, all of which you'll use to take down the Necrodicer! We have mroe details here as there's no release date set for the title.

Talystro

In Talystro, combat isn't about slowly chipping away at enemy health. Instead, players must match the exact value of their enemies to defeat them instantly. Each card contains unfinished calculations, variables, and modifiers, while dice rolls dynamically shape the possibilities available each turn. Success depends on understanding order of operations, adapting to shifting probabilities, and making strategic decisions as each encounter unfolds. Visually, Talystro stands apart with a style inspired by 1920s illustration and animation, featuring hand-drawn, frame-by-frame attack animations that celebrate craftsmanship and the joy of visual expression. The game also places a strong emphasis on accessibility, with no time-based input requirements and a static camera during gameplay, ensuring a thoughtful experience for players with different needs.

Dice & Card Hybrid Combat: Combine dice rolls and cards to create calculations that exactly match enemy values.

Combine dice rolls and cards to create calculations that exactly match enemy values. Skill-Based Roguelite Gameplay: Strategic decision-making, creative problem-solving, and smart resource management drive every run.

Strategic decision-making, creative problem-solving, and smart resource management drive every run. Deep Progression Systems: Upgrade and enchant cards and dice, unlock new content through meta progression, and refine your starting deck.

Upgrade and enchant cards and dice, unlock new content through meta progression, and refine your starting deck. Multiple Acts & Bosses: Explore three distinct acts, each culminating in a unique boss encounter.

Explore three distinct acts, each culminating in a unique boss encounter. Hand-Drawn Visual Style: Frame-by-frame animations inspired by early 20th-century illustration and animation.

Frame-by-frame animations inspired by early 20th-century illustration and animation. Accessible by Design: No time pressure, no camera movement during gameplay, and systems designed for thoughtful play.

