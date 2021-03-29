Nyou Inc. Launches Duel Summoners Onto Mobile Devices

Nyou Inc. announced today that they have released their latest mobile game, Duel Summoners, both on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The game tries to mix it up with various genres as it mashes a tactical strategy game into some well-balanced PvP gameplay, along with the casual brain stimulation of classic "Match Three" puzzles. It looks pretty interesting to try out as it seems to take the best of those areas and puts them together into a cohesive mix. We got more info on the game for you here before you download it.

With the legendary Tournament of Summoners underway, Summoners from around the world come together to engage in furious battles hosted by the competition. Players can collect over 30 adorably designed Heroes and assemble teams of four in heated fights on a tide-turning puzzle board where the goal is to link three or more blocks of the same color to summon their desired Hero.

Battles in Duel Summoners are a tug-of-war between players as they solve matches that pull blocks and Heroes away from their opponents. Heroes then automatically attack enemy characters while chipping away at a player's primary health bar. Each upgradeable Hero comes equipped with a unique skill that can completely shift a match with effects ranging from helpful buffs to vicious attacks.

Online PVP battles take center stage with Duel Summoners as players can join real-time matches with combatants around the world. The intuitive gameplay makes Duel Summoners a cinch to pick up and play, but the fast paced battles and added layer of strategy from building a sufficient team of Heroes adds the depth needed for an online community to grow and support the game.