Ocean's Heart Will Be Coming To Steam On January 21st

Publisher Nordcurrent and developer Max Mraz revealed that their pixel-art RPG, Ocean's Heart, will be released on Steam on January 21st. This is a game we've had our eye on for a minute as it is a complete throwback to the top-down RPGs of the '80s and '90s with a few modern twists. It takes cues from games like The Legend Of Zelda, Hollow Knight, The Witcher, and Dark Souls. It looks like an amazing little adventure game that we look forward to playing. You can check out the latest trailer for it below and some screenshots as it will drop in about two weeks.

Ocean's Heart is a charming pixel-art action RPG set in a spirited world, brimming with secrets, magic, and perilous affairs. As Tilia, a young girl whose father and best friend have been kidnapped by the ruthless pirate Blackbeard, you must set off on a treacherous journey through a vast and dangerous wilderness to rescue him, unraveling a web of pirate conspiracies on the way. Gather items along your journey to craft potions as well as expand and upgrade your ever-growing arsenal of weapons, constantly increasing your skills to fight boss adversaries and survive deadly dungeons. "Ocean's Heart borrows inspiration from the likes of Zelda, Hollow Knight, The Witcher, and even Dark Souls, to create an exciting take on the action-adventure RPG genre," said Artūras Surgutanovas, Head of Marketing from Nordcurrent. "Packed with tons of side-quests and hidden secrets, Ocean's Heart is wrapped in an engaging story chock-full of clever humor, providing a deep and entertaining experience that will make you laugh and tug at your heartstrings. Wishlist the game on Steam today so you don't miss our launch on the 21st!"