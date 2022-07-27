Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Releases On Mobile

Square Enix has officially launched Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent onto mobile devices today with some new additions. This entry of the series will have you exploring a brand-new story in the world of Orsterra, set to take place just a few years prior to the events of the main game. To celebrate those who helped bring the game up with pre-registration, the company is giving all players several rewards, including 5,000 Leaves, 16 Experience Nuts (M), 20 Gold Guidestones, 1 Pursuer's Gloves I, and 300 Rubies, all when you start the game. Here's more on what you can expect to see when you download it.

HD-2D: Evolved Pixel Art – The game's classic 2D pixel art is enhanced with 3D-CG effects, bringing the wondrous world of Orsterra to life. Rediscover the beautifully stylized environments filled with side quests, dangerous bosses, and treasures.

– The game's classic 2D pixel art is enhanced with 3D-CG effects, bringing the wondrous world of Orsterra to life. Rediscover the beautifully stylized environments filled with side quests, dangerous bosses, and treasures. Strategic and Exhilarating Combat – Dive into an evolved command-style battle system, which utilizes up to eight party members and swipe controls that allow for fast-paced command selection.

– Dive into an evolved command-style battle system, which utilizes up to eight party members and swipe controls that allow for fast-paced command selection. A Massive Roster – With over 64 characters at launch, explore an endless combination of characters to build your ultimate team. Pick the right team for the right fight and reign victorious on the battlefield. Tressa Colzione Now Available – Octopath Traveler fans will have the chance to add the beloved merchant Tressa Colzione to their rosters via two Guiding Lights (gacha banners): [Featured] Chosen Traveler: Tressa and [Sacred Seal] Sacred Guidance: Tressa.

– With over 64 characters at launch, explore an endless combination of characters to build your ultimate team. Pick the right team for the right fight and reign victorious on the battlefield. Engaging Character Interactions – The possibilities are endless with different options for character interactions on the field and with townspeople. Players can negotiate with other characters by raising their influence to "Purchase" or "Hire" with money, "Contend" or "Impress" with their strength, or test their luck with "Entreat" or "Invite."

– The possibilities are endless with different options for character interactions on the field and with townspeople. Players can negotiate with other characters by raising their influence to "Purchase" or "Hire" with money, "Contend" or "Impress" with their strength, or test their luck with "Entreat" or "Invite." Choose Your Adventure – The "Chosen Ones" must rise against the great evils of Orsterra. What perils will players encounter on their journey? No matter what storyline players start with, players can experience them all.

– The "Chosen Ones" must rise against the great evils of Orsterra. What perils will players encounter on their journey? No matter what storyline players start with, players can experience them all. Epic Game Soundtrack – Yasunori Nishiki, the composer behind Octopath Traveler, is back for this latest installment with new compositions exclusive to this game.