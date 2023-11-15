Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: OcuLenz, Ocutrx

Ocutrx Unveils OcuLenz AR/XR Headset For Visually Impaired Patients

An interesting new AR/XR device has been revealed by Ocutrx, as the company showed off the all-new OcuLenz headset this week.

Article Summary Ocutrx's new OcuLenz AR/XR headset aids those with vision impairments.

OcuLenz uses advanced 3D tech to enhance vision for AMD patients.

The headset boasts a 2.5K resolution and a wide 60° x 40° field of view.

Powered by a Snapdragon XR2, OcuLenz offers Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

Ocutrx revealed a brand new product this week utilizing Augmented Reality and Extended Reality technology, as they unveiled the OcuLenz headset. This has specifically been designed to help out people with specific vision impairments, as they have utilized 3D technology for medical and surgical applications. The headset enhances a person's vision by overlaying high-contrast, pixel-manipulated images on their field of view, allowing those with Advanced Macular Degeneration a chance to see properly with advanced tech. Which is pretty cool to see something developed for gaming turn into a device that can help people with poor vision. You can read more about the headset below.

"OcuLenz stands apart from traditional magnification aids, transforming the landscape of visual assistance for AMD patients through its advanced pixel manipulation software. This cutting-edge system processes real-world video imagery and then recreates it as an augmented reality display tailored to the user's remaining good vision. By shifting pixels from the impaired central vision area to the more effective peripheral vision, OcuLenz compensates for the central vision loss characteristic of AMD. Its high-end optical engine delivers 2.5K resolution per eye and boasts a wide field of view — 60 degrees horizontally, 40 degrees vertically, and 72 degrees diagonally — significantly surpassing the capabilities of typical AR headsets. This seamless integration of virtual and real-world elements creates a fully immersive and practical visual experience for the user."

"Designed for functionality and mobility, the OcuLenz headset allows users to move freely and perform everyday tasks while wearing it. Its power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2 processor, which guarantees speed, efficiency, and reliability. Additionally, with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, OcuLenz doubles as a versatile connectivity tool akin to a computer, tablet, or smartphone. This unique blend of technology not only enhances visual perception but also enriches the user's interaction with their environment, making it a groundbreaking tool in vision aid technology."

