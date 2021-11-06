Pokémon TCG: Ishihara GX Card Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction listings for comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Ishihara GX from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A "vanity card" of Pokémon Company President Tsunekaza Ishihara, Ishihara GX was originally a party favor given out to his close friends and coworkers. Prospective bidders for this item have until Saturday, November 6th, to place a bid on this very sought-after card from the Pokémon TCG.

As can be seen in the image above, Ishihara GX is a Black Star promotional card made in the likeness of Ishihara. The card is obviously not intended for serious play in the TCG, but it is a wonderful sentiment towards the President of the Pokémon Company. Ishihara has held the position for 20 years as of 2021! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Ishihara manages all aspects of the franchise and has been credited for all the games since Pokémon Red and Green in 1996. To celebrate his 60th birthday this card was created where he is joined by Rotom and can be seen throwing a Master Ball! The cards were distributed at a private party by Ishihara himself to his closest friends and some coworkers. The exact number of copies printed is unknown, however many believe that they printed 30-200 copies. The artwork is done by Mike Cressy. PSA has certified 2 copies earning EX-MT 6 grade and a mere 7 graded higher.

If you are looking to bid on this beautiful and rarely seen card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Saturday, November 6th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auction's website by clicking here. Good luck!