Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Super Shenron SCR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the first Secret Rare card from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination featuring the golden Super Shenron.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at the first Secret Rare card to be revealed from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Super Shenron, Wish-Granting Dragon, is the first SCR, or Secret Rare, to be revealed in this set. This gleaming, golden card ties into the Future Trunks Saga cards that we have been seeing already. An alternate timeline version of Zamasu used the Super Dragon Balls and Super Shenron to wish that he and Goku would trade bodies, which resulted in Goku Black. The Super Dragon Balls play an even larger part in the DBS narrative, as a wish on these ends up being the ultimate reward for winning the Tournament of Power.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

