Oddventure Finishes Kickstarter Campaign With 213% Funding

Poland-based indie publisher Pineapple Works announced this morning their Kickstarter campaign for Oddventure was a rousing success. The Earthbound-inspired retro RPG title was put up on the crowdfunding website a while ago to help the small company produce it for distribution. The original goal for the campaign was set at €20,000 (about $24.4k) with the hopes that enough people would be interested in the game to help them at least complete it and get it released on Steam in a timely manner. By the time the campaign wrapped up this weekend, they had 213% of their goal, giving them a grand total of €42,697 (just over $52k). Now that the funding is in, we're basically waiting to see what the plan is for the official release, which at the moment doesn't have a proper release date, so at best we're guessing we'll see it in 2022.

Everything about this game simply screams "fun adventure", but what kind of an adventure will you get? Courtesy of Pineapple Works.
Oddventure is a JRPG about the misadventures of Charlie – a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Charlie searches for her troublesome brother Bonzo and ultimately for a way back home. The setting is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land straight from original Grimm Brothers' fairy tales with a dark, Nietzschean twist.

  • Battle Enemies – Classic turn-based combat with a twist: use the MOOD of your characters! Every battle can be ended in different ways.
  • Explore and Interact – Meet new people (or creatures). In this world, every character can be talked to and has something to say. Don't forget to check the objects around you, either.
  • Make Choices – Every decision matters. It's up to you how the story plays out and which of several endings you recieve.
  • Solve Puzzles – Between battles, explore a world filled with cute and weird puzzles full of odd creatures.

