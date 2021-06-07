Oddventure Finishes Kickstarter Campaign With 213% Funding

Poland-based indie publisher Pineapple Works announced this morning their Kickstarter campaign for Oddventure was a rousing success. The Earthbound-inspired retro RPG title was put up on the crowdfunding website a while ago to help the small company produce it for distribution. The original goal for the campaign was set at €20,000 (about $24.4k) with the hopes that enough people would be interested in the game to help them at least complete it and get it released on Steam in a timely manner. By the time the campaign wrapped up this weekend, they had 213% of their goal, giving them a grand total of €42,697 (just over $52k). Now that the funding is in, we're basically waiting to see what the plan is for the official release, which at the moment doesn't have a proper release date, so at best we're guessing we'll see it in 2022.

Oddventure is a JRPG about the misadventures of Charlie – a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Charlie searches for her troublesome brother Bonzo and ultimately for a way back home. The setting is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land straight from original Grimm Brothers' fairy tales with a dark, Nietzschean twist. Battle Enemies – Classic turn-based combat with a twist: use the MOOD of your characters! Every battle can be ended in different ways.

– Classic turn-based combat with a twist: use the MOOD of your characters! Every battle can be ended in different ways. Explore and Interact – Meet new people (or creatures). In this world, every character can be talked to and has something to say. Don't forget to check the objects around you, either.

– Meet new people (or creatures). In this world, every character can be talked to and has something to say. Don't forget to check the objects around you, either. Make Choices – Every decision matters. It's up to you how the story plays out and which of several endings you recieve.

– Every decision matters. It's up to you how the story plays out and which of several endings you recieve. Solve Puzzles – Between battles, explore a world filled with cute and weird puzzles full of odd creatures.