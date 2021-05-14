Of Bird And Cage Releases A Free Demo Before Publishing

All In! Games and Capricia Productions have released a free demo of their upcoming game Of Bird And Cage before it comes out next week. This game is a very weird oddity that you don't see too often as it's a mix of different genres along with a musical narrative. First off, it is a two-hour-long story-driven game that focuses on the weird concept of how a lot of stories revolve around Stockholm Syndrome as a positive in narratives. All to the tune of an all-metal soundtrack featuring several musicians including Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses), Rob van der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), and more.

The demo is currently free on Steam for anyone to try out, but it'll be gone once the game releases on May 20th, 2021. You can read more about the plot as well as check out the latest trailer for the game down below before it comes out.

Have you ever thought how strange the plot of The Beauty and the Beast is? This poor girl is being kidnapped and becomes the prisoner of a terrible monster who is, at least in his own eyes, above all law. As time goes by, she warms up to the beast, and eventually falls in love with him. He then "magically" transforms into a "handsome prince charming". Well… that's what we call Stockholm Syndrome. Of Bird And Cage explores this theme and while the plot revolves around (a very twisted) love story it also features alcohol, drugs, hallucinations and (depending on the choice you make in the game) some potential of other very dark and bad scenarios. While all that is true, there also might be some sexual themes and violence in the plot. They are not explicit and there is no nudity in the game.