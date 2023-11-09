Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Once Human

Once Human Announces Beta Test For Early December

NetEase Games have confirmed that they will be holding a new beta for their upcoming game Once Human, set for next month.

Article Summary NetEase Games sets Once Human beta for Dec 7, exclusive to North America.

Players can pre-register for rewards and a first look at new features.

Survival game with New Weird elements in a post-apocalyptic world.

Enhancements include fishing, RV driving, and an expanded combat system.

Developer Starry Studio and publisher NetEase Games confirmed this week that there will be a Beta test period for their latest game, Once Human. This is a PC beta that will take place on December 7, specifically for North American players. This test will include some of the latest features, providing those who take part with the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with the latest upgrades. If you pre-register, you will get a special pioneer reward when the beta begins. We got more info about the BBeta from the team below.

"Once Human is a survival PC game set in a sandbox open world where players team up to combat the Aberrant, grotesquely mutated monsters that have ravaged humanity and destroyed cities. Featuring a New Weird style, Once Human creates a unique, grand, and eerie open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic environment. In Once Human, players will strive to survive in a world polluted by an alien substance dubbed "Stardust," where grotesque monsters and deformed mutations of unknown origins lurk around every corner while the fruit of human civilization crumbled overnight. Amidst the most incredible catastrophe humans have ever met, players will take on the role of Meta, banding together with fellow players to uphold justice and freedom in a world gone mad."

"Once Human previously underwent a week-long Closed Beta Test on PC in February this year, offering a glimpse of the captivating world it encapsulates. In the upcoming test, players can look forward to a significantly enhanced gaming experience. Through previous teasers and developer blogs, Starry Studio has revealed some of the intriguing game mechanics to expect in the December testing. Amidst the intensity of battle and survival, players can enjoy a peaceful fishing moment, as well as the thrill of driving an RV through the landscape, offering a more dynamic option for both combat and survival."

"Furthermore, players will confront a diverse array of peculiar and eerie creatures born under the influence of Stardust pollution. Players will also be equipped with a broader range of combat gear, enabling them to venture through the enigmatic and eerie world. All these new updates provide a more immersive and realistic gaming experience for players to create their own unique stories in this fascinating world of Once Human, so stay tuned for the game's upcoming Beta Test on December 7th!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!