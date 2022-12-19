One Piece Odyssey Releases New Dramatic Moments Trailer

Bandai Namco released a new trailer this morning for One Piece Odyssey, as they show off more of the dramatic moments in the game. Because this trailer is so serious and to the point about the story, we chose this image of several penguins to offset the vibe. Did it work? Who knows, everyone is different, and only you can tell us whether picking an absolutely silly photo for this story as we head into the holidays managed to even the scales of emotion. In any case, enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to be released on January 13th, 2023.

"In One Piece Odyssey, players explore new and familiar environments that are richly detailed and authentic to One Piece's visual style, uncovering new areas and hidden treasures in their quest. The gameplay features classic and exciting turn-based battles that incorporate One Piece's traits by letting players swap between their favorite Straw Hat Crew members and use their unique abilities to take on powerful enemies and massive bosses. In addition to the main storyline, fans can have an adventure in One Piece's world by discovering hidden Side Stories and embarking on Bounty Hunts that pit protagonist Luffy against dangerous enemy pirates."

"One Piece Odyssey's exciting battles lets players use various attacks and items, as well as type-matching with different characters and skills to exploit enemy weaknesses. The game's epic battles feature a unique mechanic where players overcome situations typical in One Piece called Dramatic Scenes that occur with specific combat conditions that boost player progression, letting the Straw Hat Crew earn increased experience for completing tasks."

"One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where players embark on various challenges that connect the "past" and the "present" of One Piece, and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. The game will set fans out on a journey into a world of epic adventure drama, where an original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda await to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the One Piece series."