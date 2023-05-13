One Piece Odyssey: Reunion Of Memories DLC Receives Release Date One Piece Odyssey: Reunion Of Memories will finally see the light of day as it will be released near the end of May.

Bandai Namco finally revealed when players will be getting the latest DLC for One Piece Odyssey, as Reunion Of Memories will be out in a few weeks. The company teased the new DLC last month, in which you'll see Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew make their way back into the depths of Waford. This is an entirely new journey in which you will encounter familiar and renowned figures from the franchise, including Mihawk, Perona, Enel, and Whitebeard. All of whom can help or hinder you in an attempt to escape Memoria. Enjoy the trailer down below as the DLC will be released on May 25th, 2023.

"The famous pirates are finally resting after their unbelievable adventures on the island of Waford and in Memoria, the world made of their memories. But as they celebrate their last night together before sailing away, a girl who looks like Lim appears dressed in black clothes with her hood pulled over her face, holding a sinister black cube in hand… But who is she? The Straw Hat Crew will be forced back into Memoria and transported again to Alabasta, although it seems different from last time, and the cube needed to escape has disappeared!"

"Launched earlier this year, One Piece Odyssey is recognized as one of the best games based on the iconic franchise, with an original story rooted in canon where players relive key moments from the series. One Piece Odyssey retains the charm, humor, and chemistry of the anime with its colorful artistic style and stunning visuals, and by starring the series' original Japanese VO actors. The game has been lovingly crafted over many years, produced with direct involvement from series creator Eiichiro Oda and complemented by a soaring soundtrack scored by composer Motoi Sakuraba, known for his musical contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and the Tales Of series."