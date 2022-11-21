One Piece Odyssey Reveals Straw Hat Crew's Adventures In New Trailer

Bandai Namco dropped another new trailer for One Piece Odyssey this week, showing off more of the adventures of the Straw Hat Crew. This latest trailer shows off a few characters practicing Bond Arts special attacks, which are being made by three characters you'll need to unlock by completing Memory Link Quests. This will allow you to resolve frayed memories in the World of Memories, and experience the bonds between the Straw Hat Crew as your favorite characters grow closer. You also learn more about collecting Cube Fragments and how they're utilized in the game. Enjoy the video as we slowly make our way to the January 13th release date.

"In One Piece Odyssey, players explore new and familiar environments that are richly detailed and authentic to One Piece's visual style, uncovering new areas and hidden treasures in their quest. The gameplay features classic and exciting turn-based battles that incorporate One Piece's traits by letting players swap between their favorite Straw Hat Crew members and use their unique abilities to take on powerful enemies and massive bosses. In addition to the main storyline, fans can have an adventure in One Piece's world by discovering hidden Side Stories and embarking on Bounty Hunts that pit protagonist Luffy against dangerous enemy pirates."

"One Piece Odyssey's exciting battles lets players use various attacks and items, as well as type-matching with different characters and skills to exploit enemy weaknesses. The game's epic battles feature a unique mechanic where players overcome situations typical in One Piece called Dramatic Scenes that occur with specific combat conditions that boost player progression, letting the Straw Hat Crew earn increased experience for completing tasks."

"One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where players embark on various challenges that connect the "past" and the "present" of One Piece, and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. The game will set fans out on a journey into a world of epic adventure drama, where an original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda await to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the One Piece series."